The 9 best places to get fish and chips in Hampshire, according to Tripadvisor

You could be by the sea or further inland, but there is always so much choice.

But with so many options of where to get one of Britain’s favourite meals, how can you choose?

Here are the 9 best places that cook and sell fish and chips in Hampshire, according to Tripadvisor.

Make sure to click through all the pages to find out which is the highest rated.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

1. The Queens Head, Pilcot Road, Dogmersfield - 9 One of the best place to eat fish and chips in Hampshire is The Queens Head, on Pilcot Road, Dogmersfield. It has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor based on 651 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Forte Kitchen, Parchment Street, Winchester - 9 Tucked away on Parchment Street in Winchester, Forte KItchen serves some of the best fish and chips in Hampshire. It has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor based on 717 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. The Maypole Inn, Havant Road, Hayling Island - 7 The Maypole Inn is right by the sea on Havant Road, Hayling Island. No wonder they have a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor based on 799 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. La Perle, Milford on Sea, Lymington - 6 As well as hosting a range of other sea food and gourmet burgers, La Perle, Milford on Sea, Lymington, was rated sixth by Tripadvisor for fish and chips. They have 4.5 star rating based on 973 reviews. . Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales