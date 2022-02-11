If you prefer to stay in, the UK's leading supermarkets have released their Valentine's Day meal deals for 2022.

If you are after a full three-course dinner or just some heart-shaped chicken nuggets, there will be something for everyone down the aisles of your favourite food shop.

Specially Selected Valentine's fondue for two from Aldi.

Here is everything you need to know about dine-in Valentine's Day deals in 2022:

M&S

M&S is offering a dine-in deal for two this year which is in-store now.

The meal deal includes a starter, a main, a side dish, a dessert, a box of chocolates, and a bottle of bubbly for £20.

Food options include puff pastry cheese and leek souffle tarts to start, a 21-day aged rump steak with peppercorn sauce for main, and a profiterole stack for dessert.

There is also meat, vegetarian and vegan meals on offer to cater to all preferences.

The menu is available online and you can explore all the options here.

If you are after a love-themed snack this Valentine’s Day, the M&S ‘Love Sausage’ has returned to the supermarket this year.

The sausage, which is wrapped in bacon, is priced at £6 and is available in stores now or online via ocado.com

Asda

Asda shoppers can purchase the Valentine's Day dine-in for two deal in-store and online now.

The deal includes a starter, a main, two sides, a dessert, and a drink or a box of chocolates for £15.

The starters range from tempura prawns, breaded camembert, and an antipasto platter.

The mains include two Extra Special steak and red wine pies or two Extra Special sirloin steaks with pink peppercorn sauce.

For dessert, there is a white chocolate cheesecake, Italian panna cotta, or a selection of macaroons on offer.

To see the full menu, please visit the Asda website.

Aldi

Aldi will not be offering a set meal deal this Valentine's Day but there is a selection of love-themed food on offer.

The Valentine's Day range includes heart-shaped bread with camembert to start, lamb shanks or vegan curry for mains, and white chocolate and raspberry cheesecakes for dessert.

If you prefer to keep it simple this Valentine's Day, the supermarket is also offering heart-shaped chicken nuggets and a cheese fondue for two.

The range is in store now and you can see what's on offer here.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's is offering a dine-in meal for two this year for just £15.

Shoppers can choose a starter, a main, a side, a dessert, and a drink, with 34 options to choose from.

The menu includes a Quattro cheese bake to start, a slow-cooked beef bourguignon for a main with a truffle mashed potato side, and an array of Gü desserts for pudding.

Drinks choices include a bottle of Cava Brut, Malbec, or a twin-pack of Bottlegreen Sparkling Presse Elderflower & Raspberry.

To see all the menu options, please visit the Sainsbury’s website.

Morrisons

The Valentine's Day meal deal is available in Morrisons stores now.

The dine-in deal includes a starter, a main, two sides, a dessert, and either a drink or a box of chocolates for £15.

The menu includes a tear and share bread and camembert to start, a beef wellington for main with a side of cauliflower cheese, and a Belgian chocolate brownie pudding for dessert.

To see the full menu, please visit the Morrisons website

