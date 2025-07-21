The Botanical in Port Solent 'temporarily' closed following 'issues with landlord'
The Botanical, in Port Solent, has taken to social media to confirm it is ‘temporarily’ closed with ‘updates’ pending, after suddenly shutting last week.
The cocktail bar and kitchen, which opened in 2021, closed its doors on Wednesday (July 16) with management saying it was due to an ‘issue with the landlord’.
Despite hopes to ‘resolve this very soon and continue trading for Friday night’, the venue remained closed.
On Friday, July 18, management at The Botanical wrote on Facebook: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Botanical will be temporarily closed until further notice.
“We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support during this time. Updates will be shared as soon as they become available—thank you for being part of our community.”
