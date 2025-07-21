A cocktail bar has confirmed it is ‘closed until further notice’ amid ‘issues’ with its landlord, leaving customers shocked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Botanical, in Port Solent, has taken to social media to confirm it is ‘temporarily’ closed with ‘updates’ pending, after suddenly shutting last week.

The Botanical .Picture Habibur Rahman

The cocktail bar and kitchen, which opened in 2021, closed its doors on Wednesday (July 16) with management saying it was due to an ‘issue with the landlord’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite hopes to ‘resolve this very soon and continue trading for Friday night’, the venue remained closed.

On Friday, July 18, management at The Botanical wrote on Facebook: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Botanical will be temporarily closed until further notice.

“We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support during this time. Updates will be shared as soon as they become available—thank you for being part of our community.”

Updates to follow.