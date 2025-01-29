Matt Brydon, manager of The Deco, told The News that a team of six dedicated more than 1,000 hours of work to give the popular alternative venue a new lease of life. The venue, which prides itself on live music events, was closed from January 2 until January 18 while the work was completed and customers have been over the moon at the new look.
Matt said: “We’ve just undergone a fairly extensive refurbishment and we are happy to open our doors to everyone.
"So a small team of six of us undertook over a thousand hours of work between all of us to basically facelift the entire venue, literally the only things we’ve left are the bar and the carpet – these are the original counters from the restaurant around twenty years ago – everything else is new, the furniture.
"We’ve finally given the place the love it deserves. It very much needed it, we had very much run it close to the ground at one point, the furniture was in dire need of replacing.
"It’s been fantastic, everyone’s super happy to see it having a new lease of life and really embracing what it is. It feels fantastic, it’s so nice to have a place where everything works – it very much feels that it was worth the work.”
Take a look inside the newly renovated alternative venue in the city:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.