Matt Brydon, manager of The Deco, told The News that a team of six dedicated more than 1,000 hours of work to give the popular alternative venue a new lease of life. The venue, which prides itself on live music events, was closed from January 2 until January 18 while the work was completed and customers have been over the moon at the new look.

"So a small team of six of us undertook over a thousand hours of work between all of us to basically facelift the entire venue, literally the only things we’ve left are the bar and the carpet – these are the original counters from the restaurant around twenty years ago – everything else is new, the furniture.

"We’ve finally given the place the love it deserves. It very much needed it, we had very much run it close to the ground at one point, the furniture was in dire need of replacing.

"It’s been fantastic, everyone’s super happy to see it having a new lease of life and really embracing what it is. It feels fantastic, it’s so nice to have a place where everything works – it very much feels that it was worth the work.”

Take a look inside the newly renovated alternative venue in the city:

1 . The Deco, Southsea Pictured: Manager Matt Brydon. The Deco on Elm Grove, Southsea, has reopened after a refit Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-33) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . The Deco, Southsea The Deco on Elm Grove, Southsea, has reopened after a refit and it looks spectacular. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-32) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . The Deco, Southsea The Deco on Elm Grove, Southsea, has reopened after a refit and it looks brilliant. It was closed for a couple of weeks while it underwent the refurbishment. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . The Deco, Southsea The Deco on Elm Grove, Southsea, has reopened after a refit and it has gone down well with customers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250125-30) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales