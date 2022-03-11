These scores were introduced to give people clear information about the hygiene standards, and paperwork, of each premises.

Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

Here are the February food hygiene ratings for restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

Empire Kitchen - 5 Empire Kitchen, in Randell View, Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, received a five rating on February 2, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Blue Cobra, Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent - 5 Blue Cobra, in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, received a five rating on February 23, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

New Golden Boat - 5 New Golden Boat, in West Street, Fareham, received a five rating on February 7, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Marjorie's Tearooms & Bistro of Portchester - 5 Marjorie's Tearooms & Bistro of Portchester, in West Street, Portchester, received a five rating on February 15, according to the Food Standards Agency website.