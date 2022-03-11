These scores were introduced to give people clear information about the hygiene standards, and paperwork, of each premises.
Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.
Here is what each one means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good.
4 – hygiene standards are good.
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – some improvement is necessary.
1 – major improvement is necessary.
0 – urgent improvement is required.
Here are the February food hygiene ratings for restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant.
Be sure to click through all the pages in the gallery to see all the businesses.