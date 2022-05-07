Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne on February 6, 2022, and is the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

The national competition to create a pudding fit for The Queen was launched earlier this year by Fortnum and Mason for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking judges.

Now, five amateur bakers will go head to head in the final round of the competition after being selected from 5,000 entries.

But when will The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking air and is Waterlooville baker Jane's Patisserie a judge?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the show air on TV?

The Queen's Jubilee Pudding:70 Years in the Baking will air on Thursday, May 12.

Will the show be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The hour-long special will be available to watch on BBC One at 8pm on its release date.

The show will also be available on BBC iPlayer after the show has aired on TV.

Who are the finalists?

The finalists are as follows:

-Shabnam Russo, a skin-care clinic worker from north London

-Susan Gardner, a retired sales manager from Argyll and Bute in Scotland

-Sam Smith, a lawyer from Warwickshire

-Jemma Melvin, a copywriter from Southport

-Kathryn MacLennan, a composter and oboist from Oxfordshire.

Their entries include a Jubilee Bundt cake, a 'four nations' pudding, a frangipane tart, a rose falooda cake, and a lemon swiss roll and amaretti trifle pudding.

Who are the judges?

Jane Dunn, who is known as Jane's Patisserie on social media, is one of the judges in the baking competition.

Jane runs her own delicious food blog and she is Hampshire-based, living in Waterlooville.

Her Instagram following is over 840,000 and she is also a best-selling author.

Jane will be joined on the panel by:

-Monica Galetti

-Liam Charles

-Regula Ysewijn

-Fortnum and Mason executive pastry chef, Roger Pizey

-Matt Adlard

-Head chef of the Royal Household, Mark Flanagan LVO.

Dame Mary Berry, former Great British Bake Off judge, is chair of the judging panel and she will announce the winner of the competition alongside the Duchess of Cornwall.

What is the prize?

The finalist who is declared the winner of the competition will not only go down in history but will be awarded The Platinum Pudding competition trophy.

The winner will also receive a Platinum Jubilee hamper from Fortnum and Mason valued at £225, credit on the recipe and packaging (if the pudding goes into production), a £500 Fortnum and Mason gift voucher, and afternoon tea for two in the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon valued at £140.

The two runners up will receive a £225 Platinum Jubilee hamper.

Will the winning pudding be available to buy?

The Fortnum and Mason website states that the department store hopes to sell the winning pudding as either a fresh item in-store or packaged item to buy online.

However, this depends on the winning recipe.

All profits will be donated to UK charities Centrepoint and The Big Jubilee Lunch.

The recipe will be gifted to the Queen and the public as part of the Jubilee celebrations.