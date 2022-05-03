The Queen's Platinum Jubilee means that the UK will get an extra bank holiday this year to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The early May bank holiday took place on May 2 and due to the upcoming four-day weekend, the date for the spring bank holiday has been moved.

Queen Elizabeth II has marked 70 years on the throne.

But what date is the Platinum Jubilee weekend and what events are taking place in Portsmouth?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The spring bank holiday will now take place on Thursday, June 2.

The date will be followed by an extra bank holiday, known as the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, on Friday, June 3.

Why is there a four-day weekend?

The weekend is set to mark an unprecedented anniversary as it is the first time a British monarch has marked 70 years on the throne.

The official royal family website states: 'On February 6 this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

‘To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

‘The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone.

‘The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.’

Will the four-day weekend take place annually?

Sadly, the four-day weekend will only take place this year to mark the jubilee.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for the bank holiday weekend to be celebrated annually.

Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden backed the petition, adding pressure on the government to support the plans.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has reportedly agreed to examine the benefits of an annual four-day weekend in June.

The petition, which was created on the 38 Degrees website, currently has over 44,000 signatures.

What events will take place over the weekend in Portsmouth?

Towns and cities across the UK will celebrate in style over the four-day weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Street parties have been encouraged, with over 200 to take place across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, and Havant.

Stephen Baily, Portsmouth City Council's director of culture, leisure and regulatory services, said last month: ‘An impressive 119 roads across the city have applied to hold a street party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee during the special four-day Jubilee weekend from June 2-5.

‘While it is now too late to apply to hold a street party, residents can still get involved in the celebrations by attending one of two free Big Lunch events taking place on Sunday, June 5.’

Big Lunch events will take place on Southsea Common and Cosham's King George V Playing Fields on Sunday, June 5.

The events will take place between 10am and 5pm, with live bandstand music and community performances throughout the day.

Refreshments will be available and attendees will be able to bring their own picnic to the event.

Fort Widley and Southsea Castle will participate in the National Beacon lighting programme on Thursday, June 2 to mark the celebratory weekend.

A Civic Silver exhibition will also take place at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery on Museum Road.

Televised events for the Platinum Jubilee include a concert at Buckingham Palace, with musical acts including George Ezra and DJ Clara Amfo.

More artists will be announced ahead of the ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, June 4.