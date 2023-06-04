And the bar’s debut is being marked by a golden ticket treasure hunt this week which will see 100 tickets hidden in and around Portsmouth. The finders of these tickets will be receive a free cocktail at the bar.

The tickets will be hidden from Tuesday to Thursday. Each has a QR code and a unique number, will be anywhere within the 23-mile area that can be seen from the top of the tower.

Golden ticket finders can scan the code and use the number to book for them and a guest to enjoy free entry to Sky Bar and a free cocktail each.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is opening a Sky Bar - and a treasure hunt for golden tickets is being held this week

There’s also one Grand Prize up for grabs – all those who register will enter a draw for the chance to win an exclusive VIP Sky Bar night out for themselves and up to 14 friends with drinks included.

The Sky Bar is due to open on June 22 and will serve drinks every Thursday to Sunday night from 8pm to midnight.

The venue, on the middle floor above the tower’s main viewing deck, will offer a menu of premium drinks and cocktails including a negroni, old fashioned, martini, and a signature ‘Spinnaker Tower’ cocktail.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth is opening a Sky Bar

Tower general manager Tony Sammut said: ‘Sky Bar is a significant new investment for Spinnaker Tower and is designed to provide the perfect setting for guests to enjoy spectacular sunset, evening and night views while enjoying a classic cocktail. We’ve pulled out all the stops to create the perfect spot to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, entertain a group of friends or start a memorable night out.

‘To celebrate, we wanted to offer visitors to the region and those who live here the chance to experience our Sky Bar for themselves. You never know where you might find a Golden Ticket – so keep your eyes peeled from Tuesday, June 6.

‘We look forward to welcoming all of those who are lucky enough to find one, and we can’t wait to offer everyone a truly unique experience at Sky Bar.’

Ticket holders are encouraged to snap a photo with their winning ticket and share with the hashtag #TicketToTheTop.

Once open, Sky Bar will be open to a limited number of walk-in visitors at Spinnaker Tower reception from 8pm-12am on a first come, first served basis – but it’s best to book online.

Those who visit www.spinnakertower.co.uk/skybar to secure their place in advance will be asked to leave a £10 deposit per person, which can be used towards their first drink at the bar. Bookings are open now.

Golden Ticket winners and guests must be over 18 and terms and conditions apply. For more information, see https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/skybar/

