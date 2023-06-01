Macmillan Cancer Support will become new sponsor of Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower

This was agreed unanimously by councillors when they met on Wednesday (May 31).

‘I think it’s a really good thing to link Macmillan to the city,’ Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said. ‘They are going to be doing some great things to raise money and this is absolutely commendable.’

The sponsorship is due to begin in June.

Speaking last month, Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council, welcomed the deal, describing it as ‘a change of direction’ from the previous Emirates sponsor.