Macmillan Cancer Support will become new sponsor of Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower

The green light has been given to new advertising on the Spinnaker Tower, paving the way for the start of its new sponsorship by Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Josh Wright
Published 1st Jun 2023, 23:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 23:48 BST

The charity has already agreed to a £100,000 deal but it was subject to Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee approving new advertising on one of the tower’s legs.

This was agreed unanimously by councillors when they met on Wednesday (May 31).

The Spinnaker tower just before the sunrise taken by Marcin Jedrysiak Instagram: @MarcinJ_PhotosThe Spinnaker tower just before the sunrise taken by Marcin Jedrysiak Instagram: @MarcinJ_Photos
‘I think it’s a really good thing to link Macmillan to the city,’ Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said. ‘They are going to be doing some great things to raise money and this is absolutely commendable.’

The sponsorship is due to begin in June.

Speaking last month, Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council, welcomed the deal, describing it as ‘a change of direction’ from the previous Emirates sponsor.

He said the arrangement would promote the charity but also ‘generate income’ for the council.

