Three Hampshire restaurants named finalists in Asian Restaurant Awards including The Paradise Balti House
The Asian Restaurants and Takeaway Awards is returning this year with a star studded guest list featuring the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities.
Chennai Express in Fleet, Mint Lounge in Southampton, and The Paradise Balti House in Petersfield, have all been announced as finalists for this years awards after batting off serious competition across the country.
The restaurants and takeaway, which are finalists for the South Central category, will find out their fate on October 6 at an awards ceremony in London.
Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised.
“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”
This year, more than 1,300 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were put forward by diners and food enthusiasts rating the quality of food, quality of service, and value for money at the food spots. The venues are then evaluated using Trip Advisor, Google Reviews, and food hygiene ratings, and a panel of judges conducts the final phase.