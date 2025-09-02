Three Hampshire restaurants and takeaways have proved they are a cut above the rest after securing their place in the finals of the long standing ARTA awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chennai Express in Fleet, Mint Lounge in Southampton, and The Paradise Balti House in Petersfield, have all been announced as finalists for this years awards after batting off serious competition across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurants and takeaway, which are finalists for the South Central category, will find out their fate on October 6 at an awards ceremony in London.

Annual Award Ceremony to Honour the UK’s Top Asian Restaurants Pictured: Last year's award ceremony | ARTA

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have long played a vital role in the UK’s economy and culture. Their contribution through job creation, community impact, and culinary excellence, deserves to be recognised.

“Especially in today’s challenging climate, ARTA is proud to champion their achievements and support their continued success. Every nominee is a testament to the industry’s resilience and we look forward to celebrating them on 6th October.”

This year, more than 1,300 restaurants and takeaways across the UK were put forward by diners and food enthusiasts rating the quality of food, quality of service, and value for money at the food spots. The venues are then evaluated using Trip Advisor, Google Reviews, and food hygiene ratings, and a panel of judges conducts the final phase.