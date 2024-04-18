Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, Three Joes sourdough pizza restaurant at Fareham Shopping Centre shut suddenly at about 2pm this on Monday, April 16, with staff informed shortly beforehand during an impromptu meeting called at midday. Now, the chain has explained why the Fareham branch was shut - alongside its Chichester location - blaming the “cost of living crisis” and its impact on the hospitality industry.

A spokesperson for The Joes said: “We have made the difficult decision to close our Three Joes restaurants in Chichester and Fareham this week. Unfortunately, like many other restaurants in the current cost of living crisis, we have struggled to make these venues viable. We are hugely grateful to our team who have worked so hard and we are talking to them about other opportunities within Three Joes. They have been paid in full and we are in consultation with them. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our lovely customers of Chichester, Fareham and beyond for their support and kindness. Our other venues continue to go from strength to strength and our nearest Three Joes is in Winchester and is ready to welcome our guests any time should they need a delicious sourdough pizza.”

Shortly after the Fareham restaurant’s closure, 20-year-old Henry Smith, who started as a kitchen porter at the eatery in 2019 and worked his way up to the position of kitchen supervisor, said that he was “disappointed” when he and his colleagues were told they were no longer employed.