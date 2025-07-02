Southsea Food Festival returns for a bumper foodie bonanza event as roads in the area are closed

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
The popular Southsea Food Festival is making a return this weekend - with road closures set to be in place across the area as a result.

More than 60 food and drink businesses are getting involved in Southsea Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday (July 5 and 6) in the heart of Southsea, forming a vibrant hub of activity around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.

Celebrating its 17th anniversary, Southsea Food Festival has grown into one of the South Coast's biggest food festivals where foodies can try locally produced smokehouse BBQ, macarons, chilli sauces, wines, brewed beers and even Portsmouth's own award-winning aged rum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new addition this year is the kitchen stage, which is being supported by Southsea Deli, Waitrose (Southsea) and Express FM. The stage will give chefs and restaurateurs from Portsmouth the opportunity to showcase their specialities, offering tips and tasty treats.

Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-26)placeholder image
Southsea Food Festival on Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200724-26)

The line-up is:

Saturday, July 5

  • Jordan Thompson, owner and Head Chef at Smoke and Mirrors
  • Nadia Arab, co-author of cookery book The Road from Karachi
  • Pauline Macarons, maker of fine macarons

Sunday, July 6

  • Panormus pizza making
  • Nat Crutchfield, owner Natty’s Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year
  • Cameron, Head Chef at The Briny
  • Tracey Rashid, owner and cake maker from Essence of Cake

Over the weekend and in the days leading up to the event there will also be a number of road closures. They are:

  • AVENUE DE CAEN: Between Clarence Parade and Clarence Esplanade. (Except for authorised access) - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from 6pm Thursday, July 3 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • CLARENDON ROAD: Between Palmerston Road and The Vale - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • OSBORNE ROAD: Between Ashby Place/Portland Road and Palmerston Road - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • PALMERSTON ROAD: Between Osborne Road/Clarendon Road and Auckland Road East - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • PALMERSTON ROAD: Between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade. (Except for authorised access) - No loading or waiting from 6pm Thursday, July 3 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • CLARENDON ROAD: Between Portland Road and The Vale - No loading or waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • PORTLAND ROAD: Between its junction with Osbourne Road and Serpentine Road - - No loading or waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
  • PORTLAND ROAD (NORTHBOUND CARRIAGEWAY): From north of the bus stop to the pay and display machine and lamppost No. 2 (30 metres). - No loading or waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025 except taxis.

For more information about the Southsea Food Festival, click here.

Related topics:Southsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice