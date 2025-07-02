Southsea Food Festival returns for a bumper foodie bonanza event as roads in the area are closed
More than 60 food and drink businesses are getting involved in Southsea Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday (July 5 and 6) in the heart of Southsea, forming a vibrant hub of activity around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.
Celebrating its 17th anniversary, Southsea Food Festival has grown into one of the South Coast's biggest food festivals where foodies can try locally produced smokehouse BBQ, macarons, chilli sauces, wines, brewed beers and even Portsmouth's own award-winning aged rum.
A new addition this year is the kitchen stage, which is being supported by Southsea Deli, Waitrose (Southsea) and Express FM. The stage will give chefs and restaurateurs from Portsmouth the opportunity to showcase their specialities, offering tips and tasty treats.
The line-up is:
Saturday, July 5
- Jordan Thompson, owner and Head Chef at Smoke and Mirrors
- Nadia Arab, co-author of cookery book The Road from Karachi
- Pauline Macarons, maker of fine macarons
Sunday, July 6
- Panormus pizza making
- Nat Crutchfield, owner Natty’s Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year
- Cameron, Head Chef at The Briny
- Tracey Rashid, owner and cake maker from Essence of Cake
Over the weekend and in the days leading up to the event there will also be a number of road closures. They are:
- AVENUE DE CAEN: Between Clarence Parade and Clarence Esplanade. (Except for authorised access) - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from 6pm Thursday, July 3 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- CLARENDON ROAD: Between Palmerston Road and The Vale - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- OSBORNE ROAD: Between Ashby Place/Portland Road and Palmerston Road - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- PALMERSTON ROAD: Between Osborne Road/Clarendon Road and Auckland Road East - road closure and prohibition of loading and waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- PALMERSTON ROAD: Between Auckland Road East and Clarence Parade. (Except for authorised access) - No loading or waiting from 6pm Thursday, July 3 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- CLARENDON ROAD: Between Portland Road and The Vale - No loading or waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- PORTLAND ROAD: Between its junction with Osbourne Road and Serpentine Road - - No loading or waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025
- PORTLAND ROAD (NORTHBOUND CARRIAGEWAY): From north of the bus stop to the pay and display machine and lamppost No. 2 (30 metres). - No loading or waiting from midday Friday, July 4 to midday Monday July 7 2025 except taxis.
