If you prefer to stay in, the UK's leading supermarkets have released their Valentine's Day meal deals for 2022.

If you are after a full three-course dinner or just some heart-shaped chicken nuggets, there will be something for everyone down the aisles of your favourite food shop.

Many supermarkets across the UK have released their Valentine's Day dine-in meal deals for 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about dine-in Valentine's Day deals in 2022:

M&S

M&S is offering a dine-in deal for two this year which will be available in-store from the start of February.

The meal deal includes a starter, a main, a side dish, a dessert, a box of chocolates, and a bottle of bubbly for just £20.

Food options include puff pastry cheese and leek souffle tarts to start, a 21-day aged rump steak with peppercorn sauce for main, and a profiterole stack for dessert.

There is also meat, vegetarian and vegan meals on offer to cater to all preferences.

The menu is not currently available online but as soon as it is released, you will be able to order the meal deal here.

Asda

Asda shoppers can purchase the Valentine's Day dine-in for two deal now online.

The deal includes a starter, a main, two sides, a dessert, and a drink or a box of chocolates for £15.

The starters range from tempura prawns, breaded camembert, and an antipasto platter.

The mains include two Extra Special steak and red wine pies or two Extra Special sirloin steaks with pink peppercorn sauce.

For dessert, there is a white chocolate cheesecake, Italian panna cotta, or a selection of macaroons on offer.

To see the full menu, please visit the Asda website.

Aldi

Aldi will not be offering a set meal deal this Valentine's Day but there is a selection of love-themed food on offer that is sure to please your loved one.

The Valentine's Day range includes heart-shaped bread with camembert to start, lamb shanks or vegan curry for mains, and white chocolate and raspberry cheesecakes for dessert.

If you prefer to keep it simple this Valentine's Day, the supermarket is also offering heart-shaped chicken nuggets and bouquets of premium red roses.

The range will not be available in stores until February 10 but you can see what's on offer here.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's is yet to announce their dine-in options for Valentine's Day but last year, the menu was available at selected larger stores and online for delivery from February 10.

The 2021 dine-in deal included a starter, main, side dish, dessert, and a bottle of wine or a box of chocolates for under £20.

To see what Valentine's Day gifts are currently on offer, please see here.

Morrisons

The Valentine's Day meal deal is back at Morrisons and will be available in stores from February 10.

The dine-in deal includes a starter, a main, two sides, a dessert, and either a drink or a box of chocolates for £15.

The menu includes a tear and share bread and camembert to start, a beef wellington for main with a side of cauliflower cheese, and a Belgian chocolate brownie pudding for dessert.

To see the full menu, please visit the Morrisons website

