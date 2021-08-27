Happy faces at Victorious Festival on Day 1. Picture: Alex Shute

The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common for the first time since 2019, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Acts such as Royal Blood, The Streets and Madness will be headlining, while many more artists will also be performing throughout the weekend.

Victorious will run from today until Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are planning on going to the festival this weekend, you might be wondering what drinks are available and how much they will set you back.

Here is the drinks list and their costs:

Draught Beer and Cider

Pints

Amstel - £6

Strongbow Original – £6

Strongbow Dark Fruit £6.50

Half pints are available for £3.50

Packaged Beer and Cider

Amstel – 440ml – £5.50

Heineken – 330ml – £5.50

Strongbow Original – 440ml – £5.50

Strongbow Rose – 440ml – £6

Strongbow Dark Fruit – 440ml – £6

Old Mount Kiwi and Lime – 330ml – £6

Old Mount Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £6.50

Low and No Alcohol

Heineken 0.0 – 330ml – £4.50

Spirits

Nemiroff De Lux Vodka – 25ml, £7 – 50ml, £10

Beefeater Gin – 25ml, £7 – 50ml, £10

Strawberry Pink Gun – 25ml, £7.50 – 50ml, £10.50

Havana Spiced Rum – 25ml, £7 – 50ml, £10

Jack Daniels – 25ml, £7.50 – 50ml, £10.50

Add Red Bull mixer for £2

Wines and Fizz

White, Rose, Red – 175ml – £7.50

Prosecco – 125ml – £8

125ml wine available – please ask

Hard Seltzer

Mango, Lemon & Lime, Cherry, Cranberry and Raspberry – £8

Spirit and Mixer can

Raspberry Mojito – £8.50

Passion fruit martini – £8.50

Tropical daquiri – £8.50

Pink gin and tonic – £8.50

Gin and tonic – £8.50

Spiced rum and coke – £8.50

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola – £3

Diet Coke – £3

Sprite – £3

Red Bull – £4

Water – £2.50

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron