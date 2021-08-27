Victorious Festival 2021: This is how much drinks cost at Portsmouth festival
Victorious Festival has finally started in Portsmouth and it is sure to be an exciting weekend.
The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common for the first time since 2019, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Acts such as Royal Blood, The Streets and Madness will be headlining, while many more artists will also be performing throughout the weekend.
Victorious will run from today until Sunday night.
Read More
If you are planning on going to the festival this weekend, you might be wondering what drinks are available and how much they will set you back.
Here is the drinks list and their costs:
Draught Beer and Cider
Pints
Amstel - £6
Strongbow Original – £6
Strongbow Dark Fruit £6.50
Half pints are available for £3.50
Packaged Beer and Cider
Amstel – 440ml – £5.50
Heineken – 330ml – £5.50
Strongbow Original – 440ml – £5.50
Strongbow Rose – 440ml – £6
Strongbow Dark Fruit – 440ml – £6
Old Mount Kiwi and Lime – 330ml – £6
Old Mount Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £6.50
Low and No Alcohol
Heineken 0.0 – 330ml – £4.50
Spirits
Nemiroff De Lux Vodka – 25ml, £7 – 50ml, £10
Beefeater Gin – 25ml, £7 – 50ml, £10
Strawberry Pink Gun – 25ml, £7.50 – 50ml, £10.50
Havana Spiced Rum – 25ml, £7 – 50ml, £10
Jack Daniels – 25ml, £7.50 – 50ml, £10.50
Add Red Bull mixer for £2
Wines and Fizz
White, Rose, Red – 175ml – £7.50
Prosecco – 125ml – £8
125ml wine available – please ask
Hard Seltzer
Mango, Lemon & Lime, Cherry, Cranberry and Raspberry – £8
Spirit and Mixer can
Raspberry Mojito – £8.50
Passion fruit martini – £8.50
Tropical daquiri – £8.50
Pink gin and tonic – £8.50
Gin and tonic – £8.50
Spiced rum and coke – £8.50
Soft Drinks
Coca-Cola – £3
Diet Coke – £3
Sprite – £3
Red Bull – £4
Water – £2.50