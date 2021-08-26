Development of Victorious festival underway in Southsea on 11 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The popular event will return to Southsea Common tomorrow and it marks the first time it has been held since 2019, after last year’s edition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Streets, Madness and Royal Blood are headlining and will be joined by many other acts over the three days.

But if you are planning on heading down to the festival you will want to make sure you don’t find yourself falling foul of the rules and put your time at Victorious at risk.

We have already put together a full list of all the items you are banned from bringing into the festival.

Attendees will also have to present proof that they have been fully vaccinated, a negative lateral flow test or proof that they have natural immunity– based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days.

Here are the reasons you could be denied entry or kicked out of Victorious Festival 2021:

- if you are noticeably under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or any behaviour-modifying substance

- if you are behaving, or considered by any Authorised Person likely to behave, violently, harmfully or in a manner contrary to public order and/or safety

- whilst within the Venue or the vicinity thereof, engages in any form of activity related to marketing or advertising (including, for the avoidance of doubt, ambush marketing), or conducts any commercial activity whatsoever, or offers (either for free or for sale), sells or possesses items with intent to sell (including, without limitation, drinks, food, souvenirs, clothes, promotional and/or commercial items and literature), in each case without our prior written authorisation (and any such items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed without compensation at our discretion and/or the discretion of any Authorised Person)

- whilst within the Venue or vicinity thereof, engages in disruptive, dangerous or violent behaviour including (without limitation) throwing, casting, thrusting or propelling any object at any person, instigates violence, demonstrates racism or xenophobia, behaves in a way that any reasonable person may interpret as provocative, threatening, discriminatory and/or offensive, creates or poses any threat to the life or safety of themselves or any other person(s), or harms any other person(s) in any way, or unreasonably obstructs the viewing of other spectators

- whilst within the Venue, enters or circulates in restricted access areas or other areas where that person is not allowed access to; or climbs lighting masts, fences, roofs and other apparatus or constructions;

- whilst within the Venue, damages, interferes with or tampers with any property of any third party;

- whilst within the Venue, smokes in any area where smoking is not permitted;

- is suspected of committing, or having committed, or being likely to commit, a criminal offence in or about the Venue; and/or

- whilst within the Venue or the vicinity thereof, fails to comply with instructions from us and/or any Authorised Person, or refuses a security search.

- Children aged 15 and under who are unaccompanied will not be granted access and will not be entitled to a refund.

What happens if you are denied entry or removed from the festival?

You will not be able to get a refund or compensation for your ticket, if you have been denied entry or removed for any of the above reasons.

