Victorious Festival 2025: How much is a pint and how do prices differ from last year?
Every year, queues snake around the bars at Victorious Festival with ticket holders trying to quench their thirst - and in this gloriously sunny weather, this year is set to be no different.
In comparison to last year, a number of alcoholic beverages including Smirnoff, Gordon’s and Captain Morgan have seen a price increase of 50p for 25ml.
We have put together a list of the drinks prices at the event:
Alcoholic Drinks (with mixers):
Smirnoff - 25ml: £9.50/ 50ml: £13
Gordon’s - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13
Captain Morgan - 25ml: £9.50/ 50ml: £13
Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00
Jack Daniel’s - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00
Ciroq - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00
Tanqueray - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00
Hard Seltzer:
White Claw Green Apple or Black Cherry - £7.95
Pre Mixed Spirits:
Au Vodka Blue Raspberry or Juicy Peach - £9.50
Signature Serves:
Vodka Red Bull - £11.30
Vodka Peach Bull - £11.30
Tropical Rumball - £11.30
PIMM’S:
PIMM’S - Pint: £15/ Jug: £30
Fizz:
Ruggeri Prosecco - 125ml: £10/ Bottle: £50
Moet & Chandon Champagne - 125ml: £23/ Bottle: £130
Moet & Chandon Champagne Rose - 125ml: £25/ Bottle: £150
Low & No Alcohol Spirits:
Gordon’s Alcohol Free - 25ml: £8/50ml: £11.00
Captain Morgan Alcohol Free - 25ml: £8/50ml: £11.00
Cobra Zero - £6.85
Thatchers Zero - £6.85
Soft Drinks:
Coca-Cola - £3.30
Coca-Cola Zero - £3.30
Fanta - £3.30
Sprite - £3.30
Oasis Exotic Fruits - £4
Drip Water - £3
Red Bull - £4.90
Beers and Cider:
Coors Light - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.50
Madri - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95
Salt Alpacalypse - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £8.50
Thatchers Haze - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.50
Thatchers Blood Orange - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95
Thatchers Lemon- Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95
Thatchers Apple and Blackcurrent - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95
French Kiss Club Still White - £10
French Kiss Club Still Rose - £10
Most Wanted Red - £8