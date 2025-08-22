With the sun shining down on Southsea Common this weekend, the most common question is: ‘How much is a pint?’.

Every year, queues snake around the bars at Victorious Festival with ticket holders trying to quench their thirst - and in this gloriously sunny weather, this year is set to be no different.

How much does it cost to buy a drink at Victorious this year? | Sophie Lewis

In comparison to last year, a number of alcoholic beverages including Smirnoff, Gordon’s and Captain Morgan have seen a price increase of 50p for 25ml.

We have put together a list of the drinks prices at the event:

Alcoholic Drinks (with mixers):

Smirnoff - 25ml: £9.50/ 50ml: £13

Gordon’s - 25ml: £9.50/50ml: £13

Captain Morgan - 25ml: £9.50/ 50ml: £13

Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00

Jack Daniel’s - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00

Ciroq - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00

Tanqueray - 25ml: £10/50ml: £14.00

Hard Seltzer:

White Claw Green Apple or Black Cherry - £7.95

Pre Mixed Spirits:

Au Vodka Blue Raspberry or Juicy Peach - £9.50

Signature Serves:

Vodka Red Bull - £11.30

Vodka Peach Bull - £11.30

Tropical Rumball - £11.30

PIMM’S:

PIMM’S - Pint: £15/ Jug: £30

Fizz:

Ruggeri Prosecco - 125ml: £10/ Bottle: £50

Moet & Chandon Champagne - 125ml: £23/ Bottle: £130

Moet & Chandon Champagne Rose - 125ml: £25/ Bottle: £150

Low & No Alcohol Spirits:

Gordon’s Alcohol Free - 25ml: £8/50ml: £11.00

Captain Morgan Alcohol Free - 25ml: £8/50ml: £11.00

Cobra Zero - £6.85

Thatchers Zero - £6.85

Soft Drinks:

Coca-Cola - £3.30

Coca-Cola Zero - £3.30

Fanta - £3.30

Sprite - £3.30

Oasis Exotic Fruits - £4

Drip Water - £3

Red Bull - £4.90

Beers and Cider:

Coors Light - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.50

Madri - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95

Salt Alpacalypse - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £8.50

Thatchers Haze - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.50

Thatchers Blood Orange - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95

Thatchers Lemon- Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95

Thatchers Apple and Blackcurrent - Half: £4.50/ Pint: £7.95

French Kiss Club Still White - £10

French Kiss Club Still Rose - £10

Most Wanted Red - £8