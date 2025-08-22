Live

LIVE: Victorious Festival 2025 is finally here! - updates throughout the day as Queens of the Stone Age and Madness top billing for Friday

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 08:35 BST
The wait is finally over - Victorious Festival 2025 is here.

Southsea Common is playing host to some of the biggest bands and musical acts this weekend with The News there every step of the way.

With Queens of the Stone Age and Madness the top billing for Friday, August 22, it is set to be a fantastic day as thousands of music lovers head to the event.

Find the latest news, pictures, and videos of the first day’s action at Victorious below:

Friday at Victorious Festival

Key Events

  • Queens of the Stone Age and Madness headline the first day
  • Gates opened at 10am with eager festival goers greeted by sunshine
  • HotWax are the first band up on the Common Stage at 12.15
11:14 BST

Action from the Kid's Arena

Entertainers in the kid's arenaplaceholder image
Entertainers in the kid's arena | Habibur Rahman
The Barrett family enjoying a game of Dobbleplaceholder image
The Barrett family enjoying a game of Dobble | Habibur Rahman
11:10 BST

Sonic the Hedgehog

Everyone’s favourite hedgehog is ready for meet and greets with children throughout the day.

10:37 BST

Fun in the sand

Victorious houses an extensive kid’s arena which includes a large sand pit.

True, 3, enjoying the sandpit in the kid's arenaplaceholder image
True, 3, enjoying the sandpit in the kid's arena | Habibur Rahman
10:24 BST

Summer festival vibes

Ottie Franklin and Vanessa Alfonso enjoy a refreshing smoothie to start the day

Ottie Franklin and Vanessa Alfonso enjoying a smoothie from Poppy's Pineapples.placeholder image
Ottie Franklin and Vanessa Alfonso enjoying a smoothie from Poppy's Pineapples. | Habibur Rahman
10:11 BST

A sunny start

It’s a sunny start to the morning with the first fans arriving. Many will heading to event early with the likes of The Charlatans and HotWax performing in the early afternoon.

Sunshine greeted the first fans in the queue this morningplaceholder image
Sunshine greeted the first fans in the queue this morning | Habibur Rahman
08:19 BSTUpdated 08:20 BST

A reminder of today's line-up

08:09 BST

Quenns of the Stone Age are ready

