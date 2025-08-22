LIVE: Victorious Festival 2025 is finally here! - updates throughout the day as Queens of the Stone Age and Madness top billing for Friday
Southsea Common is playing host to some of the biggest bands and musical acts this weekend with The News there every step of the way.
With Queens of the Stone Age and Madness the top billing for Friday, August 22, it is set to be a fantastic day as thousands of music lovers head to the event.
Find the latest news, pictures, and videos of the first day’s action at Victorious below:
Friday at Victorious Festival
Key Events
- Queens of the Stone Age and Madness headline the first day
- Gates opened at 10am with eager festival goers greeted by sunshine
- HotWax are the first band up on the Common Stage at 12.15
Action from the Kid's Arena
Sonic the Hedgehog
Everyone’s favourite hedgehog is ready for meet and greets with children throughout the day.
Fun in the sand
Victorious houses an extensive kid’s arena which includes a large sand pit.
Summer festival vibes
Ottie Franklin and Vanessa Alfonso enjoy a refreshing smoothie to start the day
A sunny start
It’s a sunny start to the morning with the first fans arriving. Many will heading to event early with the likes of The Charlatans and HotWax performing in the early afternoon.