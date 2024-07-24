WATCH: Emsworth locals rock up at brand new The Ropemaker
The Ropemaker is part of the Heartwood Inn Collection and it is the second pub that has launched with rooms following the opening in February of The White Horse in Dorking.
The former hotel has been transformed into a characterful pub with 43 boutique bedrooms. The ground floor has been reconfigured and opened up to create a stylish pub with a central island bar, feature fireplace and a spacious dining room.
The new pub opened its doors on July 23 and people rocked up to get a look inside after months of anticipation surrounding the new venue. The former hotel was known as a place where people would celebrate special occasions and the Heartwood Inn Collection has been dedicated to keeping this aspect intact. The venue has also made a conscious effort to be dog friendly with water in the outside area and hotel rooms on the ground floor ready to welcome precious pooches.
Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “Following the successful opening of The White Horse we are hugely excited to be opening our second pub with rooms in Emsworth. We have been delighted with the welcome we have received from the Emsworth community and are looking forward to the opening of the three further pubs with rooms scheduled to open in 2024.”
Each hotel room at the site has been kitted out to a high specification and the rooms range from cosy to kingsize in space. Every room comes with sweet treats, a radio and a Heartwood Inn Collection newspaper, which will keep you up to date with the chain.
