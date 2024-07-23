The Ropemaker has opened to the public today following a multi-million pound refurbishment of what was formerly known as the Brookfield Hotel. The Ropemaker is Heartwood’s second pub with rooms following the opening in February of The White Horse in Dorking. The former hotel has been transformed into a characterful pub with 43 boutique bedrooms. The ground floor has been reconfigured and opened up to create a stylish pub with a central island bar, feature fireplace and a spacious dining room where guests will be able to enjoy Heartwood’s fresh, seasonal menu.

Outside, a terrace has been created to the front whilst the garden to the rear has been landscaped to create additional seating together with three heated beach huts for private dining. The 43 bedrooms have been refurbished to incorporate Heartwood’s signature warm, welcoming style with quirky nods to the pub’s coastal location and Victorian heritage.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said: “Following the successful opening of The White Horse we are hugely excited to be opening our second pub with rooms in Emsworth. We have been delighted with the welcome we have received from the Emsworth community and are looking forward to the opening of the three further pubs with rooms scheduled to open in 2024.”

