An Indian restaurant, which has recently had a change of management, has received considerable praise by customers.

Gandhi Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, located in Kingston Road, has recently been taken over by Ash Haque and his family - and in a bid to freshen the place up, the venue has undergone a refurbishment. From new seating, carpets and decor, the authentic restaurant has undergone an extensive renovation and the team has also extended the kitchen space so that the business can maintain the quality of food for delivery customers and onsite customers.

In a previous interview, Ash said: “This place has been here for 50 years – it has been serving the local community. Recently, I have taken over – it is nice, beautiful and a lovely decorated restaurant.

"I love being here and so far so good. We have got some lovely customers."

The News posted the initial story to Facebook and numerous customers have expressed their appreciation for the Indian restaurant and takeaway.

Dan Worthington said: “What a transformation Ash and his team have done the food is out of this world. The customer service is exceptional. Couldn’t recommend this place enough.”

Atta Ullah Shahab said: “Absolutely loved my dining experience at this Indian restaurant! The flavors were exquisite, the service was top-notch, and the ambiance was just perfect. Whether dining in or opting for takeaway, this place never disappoints. Can't wait to visit again soon."

David Buceanu said: “This is by far the best food I’ve had in Portsmouth the staff are amazing. Absolutely so helpful. I recommend it to everyone in Portsmouth.” The restaurant has celebrated the new look with a brand new menu consisting of authentic flavours and aromas. From Tikka fried noodles to marry me chicken tikka pasta and desi there is something for everyone. Ash has also included some of his own culinary creations that he often cooks for his family.

Ash added: “A lot of our starters are new and they came purely from Bangladesh street food or Indian street food – marry me chicken tikka pasta is best selling, we sell hundreds of these a week.”