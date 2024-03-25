WATCH: Gunwharf Quays welcomes new Pan-Asian Banana Tree following Cafe Rouge closure

From katsu curry to noodle dishes, a brand new Pan-Asian restaurant has opened its doors and will be serving up a range of delectable dishes - and we got to take a look inside.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 12:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Banana Tree, located in the former Cafe Rouge site in Gunwharf Quays, officially thrust its doors open to welcome customers on Sunday, March 24 - and it has gone down a treat.

The restaurant is owned by the same company as Parisian-themed venue, Cafe Rouge, and the turn around in transforming the site into a brand new eatery has taken mere weeks. The venue has received a complete facelift and it now truly embodies the cuisine that the team will be serving up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eatery is known for its delicious flavours and traditional dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. To make the opening even sweeter, the venue will be offering 1,000 free katsu curries which will be running over the first six weeks of opening - but there are a limited number of meals up for grabs.

For more information about the new Banana Tree, click here.

Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysHampshirePortsmouthRestaurantsRestaurantThailandIndonesia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.