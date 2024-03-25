WATCH: Gunwharf Quays welcomes new Pan-Asian Banana Tree following Cafe Rouge closure
Banana Tree, located in the former Cafe Rouge site in Gunwharf Quays, officially thrust its doors open to welcome customers on Sunday, March 24 - and it has gone down a treat.
The restaurant is owned by the same company as Parisian-themed venue, Cafe Rouge, and the turn around in transforming the site into a brand new eatery has taken mere weeks. The venue has received a complete facelift and it now truly embodies the cuisine that the team will be serving up.
The eatery is known for its delicious flavours and traditional dishes from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. To make the opening even sweeter, the venue will be offering 1,000 free katsu curries which will be running over the first six weeks of opening - but there are a limited number of meals up for grabs.
