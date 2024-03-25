Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banana Tree, located in the former Cafe Rouge site in Gunwharf Quays, officially thrust its doors open to welcome customers on Sunday, March 24 - and it has gone down a treat.

The restaurant is owned by the same company as Parisian-themed venue, Cafe Rouge, and the turn around in transforming the site into a brand new eatery has taken mere weeks. The venue has received a complete facelift and it now truly embodies the cuisine that the team will be serving up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad