WATCH: Interior of Blooms Cafe in Emsworth is wonderfully unique and quirky
Tucked behind The Emsworth B&B, Blooms Cafe, a floral themed eatery, has recently moved to a larger space - and it has gone down a treat.
The charming cafe was initially located on the land at the back of the B&B, which was formally known as Jingles.
In November, the owner of Blooms, Anna Tarrant, and Paul Sahota decided to move the cafe inside the hotel’s function rooms in a bid to give the eatery additional space.
Now seating up to 80 customers, the cafe is a hit with baby showers, hen parties and people wanting afternoon tea.
The cafe is known for its fabulous floral decor as well as its on-site florist which gives customers the opportunity to tuck into tasty treats and go home with a bunch of flowers.
Anna said: “It is quirky all right. It’s a bit different.
“I started selling flowers and that grew and grew and then I started selling coffees and cakes - we deliver around Emsworth so a lot of people come in and leave with cakes and flowers.
“It is great, it’s so much nicer, I’ve got the flexibility now. It is hard work but it has all been worth it and I think we have got to a good point.”
