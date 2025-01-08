Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adorned with flowers and charming decor, a quirky cafe in Emsworth is making waves after moving into a bigger site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charming cafe was initially located on the land at the back of the B&B, which was formally known as Jingles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, the owner of Blooms, Anna Tarrant, and Paul Sahota decided to move the cafe inside the hotel’s function rooms in a bid to give the eatery additional space.

Now seating up to 80 customers, the cafe is a hit with baby showers, hen parties and people wanting afternoon tea.

The cafe is known for its fabulous floral decor as well as its on-site florist which gives customers the opportunity to tuck into tasty treats and go home with a bunch of flowers.

Anna said: “It is quirky all right. It’s a bit different.

“I started selling flowers and that grew and grew and then I started selling coffees and cakes - we deliver around Emsworth so a lot of people come in and leave with cakes and flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great, it’s so much nicer, I’ve got the flexibility now. It is hard work but it has all been worth it and I think we have got to a good point.”