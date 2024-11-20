Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth’s only immersive puzzle bar has gone down a treat since opening in the summer.

Sip and Solve, located in Marketway, Portsmouth, opened up at the start of August and people have been turning out in groups to get a glimpse inside. The new immersive puzzle bar has a number of pods which consist of escape room-style games.

Owned by business partners, Gareth and Mike, the venue has been kitted out with fun and quirky spray paint art making it a one-of-a-kind bar.

Gareth said: “We’ve been open since early August this year and so far it has been going really well. Lots of people have been coming in to play and all of the games are well loved

“People are really enjoying it as an alternative Christmas party.”

Gareth added: “My business partner created this wonderful design of the bar with all of the wonderful spray paint designs and using recycled materials and that was a passion project during lockdown and since then I said we could throw some games in there and have a bit of a different concept - so we got together and started building these puzzle pods - it’s taken us about nine months to get everything off of the ground.

Sip and Solve opened its doors in Portsmouth in August 2024. It is an immersive puzzle bar with a range of games and puzzles to enjoy whilst having a drink. Picture: Sarah Standing (151124-5756)

“I own Other World Escapes and I noticed a bit of a gap in the market - I realised why not have games in an open space and have a bar to support that as well and it just happened to be that my business partner was operating the bar next door.

“It works much better for large bookings for people of up 40 all in one go and then they can play as many games as they like- at Sip and Solve we can do a lot of package deals where we include homemade birthday cakes or wedding cakes as well as bubbly - and we also design our own signature cocktails which are designed on the themes of the games.”