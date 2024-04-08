WATCH: Take a look inside The Queen's Hotel in Southsea which offers opulence and grandeur
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Queen’s Hotel, situated in Clarence Parade, was built back in 1861 by architect Augustus Livesay and it was formerly known as Southsea House. The venue was originally created to serve as a large private home for Sir John and Lady Morris but in 1865, when tourism began to blossom, the house was converted to a hotel - and it has become an iconic landmark in Southsea.
The hotel had a complete multi-million pound makeover during 2020 and 2021 and the refurbishment uncovered beautiful original features including the flooring in the foyer. The venue has a range of hotel roms available, all of which have also undergoen refubishment and are now kitted out with stylsih decor fit for a queen.
Not only is it a thriving hotel venue, but it is also home to Restaurant 1865 which serves up a range of innovative dishes thought up by the head chef, Simon Hartnett, and his team. They also welcome people looking for a coffee and a catch up with friends as well as weddings, parties and meetings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.