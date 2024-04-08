Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Queen’s Hotel, situated in Clarence Parade, was built back in 1861 by architect Augustus Livesay and it was formerly known as Southsea House. The venue was originally created to serve as a large private home for Sir John and Lady Morris but in 1865, when tourism began to blossom, the house was converted to a hotel - and it has become an iconic landmark in Southsea.

Queen's Hotel, Southsea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel had a complete multi-million pound makeover during 2020 and 2021 and the refurbishment uncovered beautiful original features including the flooring in the foyer. The venue has a range of hotel roms available, all of which have also undergoen refubishment and are now kitted out with stylsih decor fit for a queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad