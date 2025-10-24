WATCH: Thriving new Pakistani restaurant offers full English breakfasts this weekend for just £1

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 17:26 BST
A thriving new Pakistani restaurant has opened its doors in the city centre and is offering full English breakfasts this weekend for just £1.

New restaurant open in Arundel Street, Portsmouth on Wednesday 22nd October 2025Pictured: Owner Mukammad Aamir Shahzad with his staffplaceholder image
New restaurant open in Arundel Street, Portsmouth on Wednesday 22nd October 2025Pictured: Owner Mukammad Aamir Shahzad with his staff | Habibur Rahman

Salt N Pepper on Arundel Street is the first Pakistani restaurant in Hampshire with there no eateries in the area serving dishes from the Asian country.

Owner Muhammad Aamir Shahzad said: “We’ve had a very welcoming response which has been overwhelming. We’re looking forward and enjoying the vibe we’ve created in Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re doing a full English breakfast for this weekend (25/26 October) and the next weekend (1/2 November) for £1. People will need to book a table as it’s extremely busy.”

Watch a video of Muhammad attached with this story revealing all about the new venue.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice