WATCH: Thriving new Pakistani restaurant offers full English breakfasts this weekend for just £1
Salt N Pepper on Arundel Street is the first Pakistani restaurant in Hampshire with there no eateries in the area serving dishes from the Asian country.
Owner Muhammad Aamir Shahzad said: “We’ve had a very welcoming response which has been overwhelming. We’re looking forward and enjoying the vibe we’ve created in Portsmouth.
“We’re doing a full English breakfast for this weekend (25/26 October) and the next weekend (1/2 November) for £1. People will need to book a table as it’s extremely busy.”
