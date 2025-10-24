A thriving new Pakistani restaurant has opened its doors in the city centre and is offering full English breakfasts this weekend for just £1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New restaurant open in Arundel Street, Portsmouth on Wednesday 22nd October 2025Pictured: Owner Mukammad Aamir Shahzad with his staff | Habibur Rahman

Salt N Pepper on Arundel Street is the first Pakistani restaurant in Hampshire with there no eateries in the area serving dishes from the Asian country.

Owner Muhammad Aamir Shahzad said: “We’ve had a very welcoming response which has been overwhelming. We’re looking forward and enjoying the vibe we’ve created in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re doing a full English breakfast for this weekend (25/26 October) and the next weekend (1/2 November) for £1. People will need to book a table as it’s extremely busy.”

Watch a video of Muhammad attached with this story revealing all about the new venue.