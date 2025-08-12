After being knocked down and rebuilt, a riverside restaurant has reflected on the past year as it celebrates its first birthday since reopening.

The Boathouse, in Swanwick, officially opened its doors on August 2, 2024 after undergoing a major project to completely rebuild the restaurant on a larger footprint.

Over the past year, the venue has welcomed over 78,000 guests, poured more than 48,000 glasses of wine, and served 56,778 freshly prepared meals overlooking Swanwick Marina.

Oliver Weeks, managing director at Ideal Collection, said: “It’s been incredible to see people travelling from all over to visit Boathouse Swanwick over this past year. The response has been overwhelming, and we’re so proud of what we’ve built here with our amazing team.

“It’s also been great to employ people from the local area and support local suppliers to source our ingredients because being part of the community is important to us.

“We’ve loved every minute of the past year, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. We’ve had to overcome a few hurdles along the way, but everyone’s support has made it all worthwhile. I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow in the next year and beyond.”

Serving breakfast, brunch and dinner, The Boathouse dishes up a range of meals - from pizzas to fish and chips to lamb, there’s something for everyone to choose from.