Two beloved independents in Southsea have joined forces to cook up a unique plant based pizza dish.

Trendsetters, Lucy Bridgewater and Antonia Niblock, launched their vegan pop-up business last year in a bid to create delicious plant based meals.

Shroom, a plant based independent business in Southsea, has teamed up with Stones Throw Pizza to celebrate national mac and cheese day. | Shroom X Stones Throw

To celebrate national mac and cheese day (Monday, July 14), the pair have collaborated with popular Southsea food spot, Stones Throw Pizza to construct a one-of-a-kind pizza starring the iconic pasta dish.

Antonia said: “The recipe was a process of trial and error to get the right balance of flavour and consistency which is critical for a good mac and cheese. When non-vegans sample it at our events they can’t believe it’s vegan.

“That’s where the idea for the collaboration with Stones Throw came from. We thought what else can we do with our mac that continues to surprise locals. Why not put it on a pizza?! And there’s only one pizza slinger in Southsea we’d consider partnering with and that’s George.”

The Shroom X Stones Throw collaboration pop-up will take place between Thursday, July 17 and Saturday, July 19 in the garden at the Royal Albert pub, Southsea.

George Coleman Chef and Founder Stones Throw Kitchen said: “Everything tastes better on a pizza, including the Shroom mac and cheese, which I didn’t think was possible but who isn’t showing up for carbs on carbs.

“Plus, collaborations are a bit of fun for local foodies. It’s not just pizza on the fusion menu, we also have pizza toppings in two Shroom burgers so there is something for everyone.

“And with the Royal Albert closing at the end of July we’re inviting everyone to come in and give it a good send off.”