Wetherspoons will be launching a major sale on their drinks next month, which will include beer, whiskey and coffee at the price of just 99p each.

671 of the chain’s pubs, will be serving either a pint of Greene King IPA, Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck's beer and a single serving (25ml) of Bells Whisky with a mixer for a super low price.

At 99 of Wetherspoons pubs, the pint of real ale will set you back by £1.10, whilst the Becks and Whiskey will still cost 99p.

The price reduction was announced today. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

All hot drinks, including tea, coffee and hot chocolate will cost 99p at all pubs with free refills.

The announcement was made today by JD Wetherspoon, on the same day of the Budget announcement.

At 770 of Wetherspoon pubs, Gordon’s gin, including a mixer will cost £1.99 and a 175ml glass of Coldwater Creek wine (including red, white and rose) will cost £1.69.

A bottle of Hardys wine (including red, white and rose) will be available for £6.99

Wetherspoon's said that the pints at its remaining pubs will also be reduced but will vary in price.

In these remaining pubs, a pint of real ale will cost from £1.49 to £1.99, a Gordon's gin with mixer will cost from £1.99 to £2.99 and a glass of wine will cost £1.99 to £2.79.

The announcement comes after the City Pub Group warned that the price of a pint could rise by 30p to help pay for increased wages and energy costs.

The City Pub Group's executive chairman told BBC Radio 4:

“'We cannot absorb all these increased costs whether it is the energy costs whether it is food inflation, whether it is labour costs… so the only way forward for us is to put the price of beer and food up in our pubs.'

The move to reduce drinks prices has also been put in place to boost sales, following the chains worst ever loss in its quarterly financial results that were released earlier this month.

The company saw a loss of £154.7m in the year up to July 25.

Besides the financial losses of this year, JD Wetherspoon won pub brand of the year at the national pub and bar awards 2021.Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin, said: “ Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times.“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

The drinks prices will be slashed from Monday, November 1 to Tuesday, November 30.

