'Very difficult decision' made as The Hunters Inn in Swanmore announces shocking temporary closure with 'new direction' in mind

Published 24th Jul 2025
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 17:09 BST
The ‘current climate’ has forced a village pub to ‘temporarily close’ while it moves in a ‘new direction’, leaving customers shocked.

The Hunters Inn, in Swanmore, has today (July 24) taken to social media to announce it will be temporarily closing its doors at the end of this weekend, with no re-opening date mentioned.

This comes as the pub says it needs to ‘establish how best to operate’ in the current climate with a ‘new direction’ on the cards.

The Hunters Inn Picture: Habibur Rahman
The independent village pub has been a firm fixture within Swanmore for 300 years where it was formally established as a coaching inn.

Darren Williams, director of operations, wrote on The Hunters Inn’s Facebook: “We have taken the very difficult decision for the pub to temporarily stop trading as of 18:00 on Sunday 27th July, 2025.

“As the director of operations for the UK, we need to establish how best to operate the business moving forward within the current climate.

“We look forward to welcoming you all back with a new direction and to deliver our committment that The Hunters Inn is an integral part of our UK businesses.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for your understanding.”

The pub has been contacted for more information about the temporary closure.

More updates to follow.

