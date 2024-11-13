Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

De’Longhi conducted research to find what your coffee order says about you

46% of the public love a latte and those people are usually bookworms

If you like Black Filter Coffee you’re most likely a straight talker

Coffee is one of the most beloved hot drinks in the world, with many choosing to enjoy the beverage in many different ways.

While some like their coffee strong as a Double Espresso or with lashing of milk as Latte, there are many variations of the hot drink - and we all have our preference.

Coffee machine and appliance company De’Longhi have researched and surveyed 2000 of UK coffee lovers and discovered that your coffee order can reveal a lot about your personality.

Check out what your coffee of choice says about you below.

Latte

46% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Latte. Research found that latte drinkers usually have a degree and enjoy books.

Cappuccino

38% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Cappuccino. Cappuccino drinkers are usually well-read and serious.

Flat White

25% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Flat White. According to research Flat White lovers are ‘culture vultures’ who live life with a glass half full.

Espresso

19% of UK coffee lovers enjoy an Espresso. Espresso drinkers are well-travelled and sophisticated.

Iced Coffee

19% of UK coffee lovers enjoy an Iced Coffee. Iced Coffee drinkers are known to be romantic people who enjoy simple pleasures.

Mocha

18% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Mocha. According to research Mocha drinkers are fiery and sexy.

White Americano

17% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a White Americano. White Americano drinkers tend to be green fingered and well-travelled.

Flavoured Coffee

15% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Flavoured Coffee. People who drink flavoured coffee are funny and people pleasers.

Black Americano

13% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Black Americano. According to research, people who drink Black Americano are optimistic and usually have a degree.

Oat Milk Latte

10% of UK coffee lovers enjoy an Oat Milk Latte are health and environmentally conscious and romantic.

Macchiato

9% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Macchiato. Macchiato drinkers are quiet and sophisticated.

Black Filter Coffee

8% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Black Filter Coffee. Those who drink Black Filter Coffee are straight talkers who enjoy simple pleasures.

Cold Brew

5% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Cold Brew. Cold Brew drinkers are the life and soul of the party.

3% of UK coffee lovers enjoy a Cortardo. Those who love to drink a Cortordo are usually popular people who enjoy art.

