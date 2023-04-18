Picking a restaurant and getting the most value for money can be tricky sometimes.

There seems to be endless amounts of choice and some may be reluctant to try somewhere new. Each month, online reservation website OpenTable collates more than 400,000 new diner reviews to create their diners’ choice lists. The aim is to highlight the standout eateries in Hampshire.

The categories include Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value. Restaurants from a myriad of cuisines are listed in the top 10 for Best Value at the time of writing.

Krishna's Indian Restaurant in Fareham Road, Gosport, is the tenth best value eatery according to OpenTable. It specialise in traditional Indian cuisine.

Burley Manor in Burley, Ringwood, is the tenth best value eatery according to OpenTable. It specialises in Mediterranean food.

Enzee Brockenhurst Ristorante & Pizzeria in Station Approach, Brockenhurst, is the eighth best value eatery according to OpenTable. It specialises in pasta, pizza and other classic Italian dishes.

Lakaz Maman in Bedford Place, Southampton, is the seventh best value restaurant according to OpenTable. It specialises in Mauritian street food.

