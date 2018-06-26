Store to close this week in Fareham Shopping Centre

Have your say

A POPULAR games retailer is set to leave Fareham Shopping Centre this week.

GAME will close its unit in the shopping centre on Saturday June 30 but have hopes to relocate in to the town centre.

A tweet from GAME Fareham read: ‘As many of you are aware, @GAMEFareham will be closing its doors on the 30th of June.

‘We are however not looking to leave Fareham, and are currently in the process of looking to relocate within Fareham Town Centre very soon!

‘We hope to update you all shortly, Happy Gaming!’

Customers were also sent emails regarding the store’s closure.

It comes after a string of other shops have left the town centre including Marks and Spencer, Argos and BHS.