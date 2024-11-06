Bill and Barbara Wright have dedicated years of their lives fundraising for charities across Hampshire - and they have done so by transforming their home into a winter wonderland.

For the past 17 years, the couple have covered their home with thousands of Christmas lights and every year, people look forward to visiting the festive paradise. The couple have raised £11,500 for Woodsy’s Food Bank over the last four years, and the pair are back again this year.

After last year’s terrible weather, Bill decided to start decorating his home earlier and he has been working, alongside his sons, since October to get ready.

This year, the lights will be switched on on December 1 between 4:30pm and 8:30pm, and they will be on everyday until January 5, 2025.

The News decided to take a look back at the home over the past few years.

