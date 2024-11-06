11 fantastically merry pictures of festive Christmas light display at Portchester home over the years

It would not be Christmas without an annual trip to a Portchester home which pulls out all the stops to create a tree-mendous festive display.

Bill and Barbara Wright have dedicated years of their lives fundraising for charities across Hampshire - and they have done so by transforming their home into a winter wonderland.

For the past 17 years, the couple have covered their home with thousands of Christmas lights and every year, people look forward to visiting the festive paradise. The couple have raised £11,500 for Woodsy’s Food Bank over the last four years, and the pair are back again this year.

After last year’s terrible weather, Bill decided to start decorating his home earlier and he has been working, alongside his sons, since October to get ready.

This year, the lights will be switched on on December 1 between 4:30pm and 8:30pm, and they will be on everyday until January 5, 2025.

The News decided to take a look back at the home over the past few years.

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their house in Portchester with Christmas lights for charity for the past 17 years, and this year is no different. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. Barbara and Bill Wright Christmas Display 2021

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their house in Portchester with Christmas lights for charity for the past 17 years, and this year is no different. Picture: Chris Moorhouse | Chris Moorhouse

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights for the past 17 years. Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Bill and Barbara Wright's Christmas Display, 2022

Barbara and Bill Wright have decorated their home with Christmas lights for the past 17 years. Pictured: Bill and BarbaraWright outside their home in Portchester Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

In 2017, Bill and Barbara Wright raised money for Queen Alexandra Hospital by decorating their home with incredible Christmas lights.

3. Bill and Barbara Wright's Christmas Display, 2017

In 2017, Bill and Barbara Wright raised money for Queen Alexandra Hospital by decorating their home with incredible Christmas lights. | Ian Hargreaves

Bill and Barbara Wright have been raising money for charity by putting up thousands of decorations for the past 17 years. Picture Credit: Habibur Rahman

4. Bill and Barbara Wright's Christmas Display, 2023

Bill and Barbara Wright have been raising money for charity by putting up thousands of decorations for the past 17 years. Picture Credit: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

