The Royal Hospital Haslar shut down in the 00s and has undergone quite the transformation.

It is now known as the Royal Haslar development once the work is finished it will offer a mixture of open market and retirement apartments - as well as a care home, a boutique hotel and spa, healthcare hub, business space and retail premises.

Fox and Sons is selling a two bedroom penthouse style retirement apartment in Canada House in the site for £510,000.

It has 24/7 care support, emergency call and monitoring plus a resident manager.

There are lifts to all floors.

It is described as a fantastic sea front location and Royal Haslar is set in 62 acres of Grade-II listed mature parkland and elegant, landscaped gardens

1. Royal Haslar now Inside a two bedroom penthouse style apartment in Royal Haslar, Gosport, in 2021. It is on sale for £510,000. Picture: Fox and Sons Photo: Fox and Sons Photo Sales

2. Royal Hospital Haslar then Sisters at The Royal Hospital Haslar in Gosport, huddle around a real coal fire in this undated picture Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

4. Royal Hospital Haslar then Royal Hospital Haslar in Gosport in the past. Photo: - Photo Sales