This is what Royal Haslar looks like now.

13 photos show how Royal Hospital Haslar has been transformed into luxury flats in Gosport

A FORMER hospital has now been transformed into luxury apartments.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:55 am

The Royal Hospital Haslar shut down in the 00s and has undergone quite the transformation.

It is now known as the Royal Haslar development once the work is finished it will offer a mixture of open market and retirement apartments - as well as a care home, a boutique hotel and spa, healthcare hub, business space and retail premises.

MORE PROPERTY: 12 photos show how Kingston prison has been transformed into apartments in Portsmouth, See how this Edwardian home in Waterlooville has been modernised - as nearly £1.2m price tag set

Fox and Sons is selling a two bedroom penthouse style retirement apartment in Canada House in the site for £510,000.

It has 24/7 care support, emergency call and monitoring plus a resident manager.

There are lifts to all floors.

It is described as a fantastic sea front location and Royal Haslar is set in 62 acres of Grade-II listed mature parkland and elegant, landscaped gardens

For more information visit Fox and Sons website here

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Royal Haslar now

Inside a two bedroom penthouse style apartment in Royal Haslar, Gosport, in 2021. It is on sale for £510,000. Picture: Fox and Sons

Photo: Fox and Sons

Photo Sales

2. Royal Hospital Haslar then

Sisters at The Royal Hospital Haslar in Gosport, huddle around a real coal fire in this undated picture

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Royal Haslar now

Inside a two bedroom penthouse style apartment in Royal Haslar, Gosport, in 2021. It is on sale for £510,000. Picture: Fox and Sons

Photo: Fox and Sons

Photo Sales

4. Royal Hospital Haslar then

Royal Hospital Haslar in Gosport in the past.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
PropertyPortsmouthEdwardianWaterlooville
Next Page
Page 1 of 4