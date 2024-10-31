Dave and Louise Whitfield are known for their incredible Halloween maze at their home in Thurbern Road – and this year is no different as the couple have pulled out all of the stops for a spooktacular evening tonight (October 31). The pair started decorating their home seven years ago after hosting a get together which spiralled out of control and their home became the place to go on Halloween.

Dave said: "We just did a little party one year and then the wife said let the trick or treaters come round and they ended up texting other people saying come round and we ended up with a couple hundred people the first year and now we expect about a thousand every year.

"We do all of the setting up but we have got a couple little helpers.

Here are 14 eerily fabulous pictures of Thurbern Road’s annual haunted house:

1 . Thurbern Road in Portsmouth Dave and Louise Whitfield, along with a team of helpers have created a terrifying live action halloween maze in their own back garden. Pictured - Mr & Mrs Whitfield, with their son Harrison, 12 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Thurbern Road in Portsmouth Dave and Louise Whitfield, along with a team of helpers have created a terrifying live action halloween maze in their own back garden. Pictured - Their house on Thurbern Road in Portsmouth has been transformed into the terrifying maze. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Thurbern Road in Portsmouth Dave and Louise Whitfield, along with a team of helpers have created a terrifying live action halloween maze in their own back garden. Pictured - Their house on Thurbern Road in Portsmouth has been transformed into the terrifying maze. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . Thurbern Road in Portsmouth Dave and Louise Whitfield, along with a team of helpers have created a terrifying live action halloween maze in their own back garden. Pictured - Their house on Thurbern Road in Portsmouth has been transformed into the terrifying maze. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales