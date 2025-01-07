150 New Homes Now Under Construction As Demand Increases For West Sussex Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent housebuilder Dandara has now begun construction at Hawthorn Grove, its newest development in North Mundham, bringing 105 new homes to the area, just two miles from Chichester city centre.

With affordable homes making up 30% of the properties available, the new homes will be an essential addition to the North Mundham area, where prices have risen in the last year[1]. The selection of two, three four- and five-bedroom homes will be available to purchase from April 2025.

The new homes feature flexible, modern, open plan living spaces, and spacious private gardens, designed to adapt to a variety of lifestyles. With a large mix of homes available, aspiring homeowners can benefit from a growing and diverse community.

Complemented by thoughtfully designed public spaces, a large portion of the site is being preserved as green open areas, with new landscaped features such as ponds, walkways, and pathways winding through the woodland. Community-focused amenities, such as children’s play areas, cycle paths, and wildlife habitats, will enhance the overall appeal for residents and visitors alike.

As part of its commitment to the local community, Dandara will invest over £463,000 in S106 contributions, which will support the enhancement of local infrastructure, education, and public services. These contributions will directly benefit the North Mundham and Chichester areas, ensuring that the new development has a positive and lasting impact on the wider community.

The project is also expected to create around 65 construction jobs for local contractors and suppliers, further boosting the regional economy.

Located a short drive from Chichester and within easy access of the sea, as well as Chichester’s many lakes, the site is expected to bring interest from a range of buyers looking to benefit from the area’s amenities and superb commuter links.

Paul Ebbs, Managing Director at Dandara Southern, commented: “We’re very excited to have started construction at our North Mundham development, and this is now a key milestone in our ongoing growth across the Southern region. These homes are offering a lucrative opportunity for buyers looking to purchase a home in an incredibly popular area, that can provide the ideal blend of village, coastal and city life.”

“We hope to see many first-time buyers take their first step on to the property ladder thanks to the range of affordable homes available. By contributing to the local infrastructure, we aim to help the wider community thrive alongside this new development.”

Nestled in the West Sussex countryside, buyers will have neighbouring access to the charming villages of North Mundham and Hunston, where they can find a host of quaint independent shops, pubs, village halls and community clubs. There is also a variety of excellent schools nearby, with Sunbeams Pre School and North Mundham Primary School both a 10-minute walk from the development. Chichester Free School, a combined primary and secondary, is also just over half-a-mile away.

For commuters, buyers can reach London Victoria in one hour and 35 minutes with regular services from Chichester station, only an 8-minute drive from the development. A journey to Portsmouth from the station will take under 30 minutes, and Southampton is just under an hour away.

For more information about Dandara or the new homes now being built in North Mundham, please visit www.dandara.com.

