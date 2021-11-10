Fortview House is located in Royal Gate, Eastney, and is on the market for offers over £1m.

The property originally served as the residence for the Colonel, Second Commandant of the Royal Marines Artillery.

It was part of the old Eastney Barracks, which opened in 1867 and remained in use until 1995.

The area has now been turned into luxury homes.

Fortview House is one such house and it boasts high ceilings and gorgeous sash windows allowing for extensive views across the Solent.

The self contained annex to the ground floor is a must have, whether it be for older children or even a nanny. It provides a great space with plenty of room. There is a large kitchen/living space with its own access door leading onto a private courtyard, as well as a great size bedroom and en-suite. There is even a Victorian wine cellar down there and plenty of storage.

The property is extremely versatile, suiting to individual wants & needs. Although the property boasts 6 bedrooms, the current owners had used one of these as an office and library, another as an added reception room. Many of these rooms boast duel aspect views.

Three of the bedrooms come complete with their own en-suites and the two rooms on the third floor share a family bathroom.

You have use of 3 car parking spaces and a garage, but best of all there is communal a tennis court and beautifully manicured lawns to use to your hearts content.

Take a look through our gallery below to see how Eastney Barracks was transformed into this luxury home.

