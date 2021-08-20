7 adorable animals that you can adopt TODAY in the Portsmouth area

The Stubbington Ark, RSPCA Solent Branch, has many animals who are on the look out for new, caring owners. The adoption shelter, in Fareham, has dogs, cats, ferrets, guinea pigs, birds and many more who are currently wishing for their forever home with loving families.
If you're on the hunt for a furry friend to accompany you, you can contact the Stubbington Ark on 01329 667541 or make an inquiry online.
There are many other animals available online but the RSPCA branch is currently unable to have visitors within the animal departments due to Covid:19.
The Stubbington Ark will be holding a Summer Fete this Sunday (August 22), with a family dog show, live music and an opportunity to meet the animal careers.
Here are some of the animals who need rehoming – could you be the one to give them a loving home?
1. Hallie. Domestic short hair, 13
Hallie loves fuss and attention yet also enjoys her own company. She has been at the Ark for a fair while and is in desperate need for a calm and loving owner to look after her. She is 13 years old and independent so cannot live with other cats and dogs. Experience with other cats is preferred if you are looking to adopt this gorgeous girl and you cannot live in the Catisfield area.
Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Rocky, Akita cross, 7
Rocky is the life and soul of the party. An energetic yet lovable Akita cross who needs plenty of attention and belly rubs! Rocky would flourish in a family environment and enjoys socialising. Large dog breed experience is required when adopting handsome Rocky and he cannot live with other dogs or cats. He also cannot be rehomed in Gosport.
Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Charlie and Yogi, Ferrets
Charlie and Yogi have a wonderful bond so will need a home where they can be accepted together. These fun loving ferrets enjoy playing with toys and being handled. Their new home will need a minimum of a 6ft square outdoor pen for them to run around in, they have experience with teenagers but will need a home with previous Ferret experience. Pictured: Charlie and Yogi with animal care assistant, Katie Luxford.
Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Nelson, Domestic short hair, 9
Nelson had a tricky past before coming to Stubbington but now he needs lots of love and affection in a quiet home. Nelson is not very playful as he is quite timid, but with the right owners, Nelson will fit right in. He'll need to be the only pet in the home and needs a lot of personal space. Nelson also cannot be rehomed in the Winchester area.
Photo: Chris Moorhouse