7 adorable animals that you can adopt TODAY in the Portsmouth area

1. Hallie. Domestic short hair, 13

Hallie loves fuss and attention yet also enjoys her own company. She has been at the Ark for a fair while and is in desperate need for a calm and loving owner to look after her. She is 13 years old and independent so cannot live with other cats and dogs. Experience with other cats is preferred if you are looking to adopt this gorgeous girl and you cannot live in the Catisfield area.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse