Here's a list of some of the best wedding venues in the Portsmouth area.

8 best wedding locations near Portsmouth with stunning locations for pictures

WEDDING season is here and there are plenty of stunning locations in the Portsmouth area to tie the knot.

By Charlotte Hawes
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 2:18 pm

Whether you are planning on walking down the aisle in one of the oldest parts of Portsmouth or whether you wish to say 'I do' with views of the Solent, there are plenty of locations in the area to celebrate your wedding day.

If you're looking for the perfect wedding location for your big day, we have compiled together a list of the best wedding venues in the Portsmouth area.

1. HMS Warrior, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

HMS Warrior is a truly unique wedding venue that is bound to make your special day one to remember. The HMS Warrior website states that the location is 'a truly unique wedding venue, offering a blend of romance, style, and individuality that will make your day as memorable as it is special.'

2. The Tithe Barn, Petersfield

The Tithe Barn, located on Old Ditcham Farm, is an outstanding wedding venue with plenty of photo opportunities throughout. The venue's website says: 'The Tithe Barn can be the backdrop to the wedding of your dreams.' Pictured: Amy and Craig Hughes after tying the knot at The Tithe Barn, Petersfield.

3. Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays

Spinnaker Tower has some of the best views of Portsmouth, which makes it an ideal location to celebrate a wedding. The Spinnaker Tower website describes the venue as 'the perfect setting for exquisite ceremonies and exclusive receptions'.

4. The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth

The Square Tower is located in one of the oldest parts of Portsmouth, making it a popular wedding venue in the city. The Square Tower website states: 'The Square Tower could be just what you're seeking as the perfect venue to hold your ceremony.'

