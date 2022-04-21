This nine bedroom home in Newtown Road, Warsash is on the market for £4.35m. It is listed on Zoopla by Manns and Manns.
Built in 2005, the incredible property has since been improved and maintained extensively to the highest of standards and is a beautiful home and successful 'staycation' business.
The property comes with sea views from the second and third floor.
Each bedroom has its own en-suite or nearby access to a bathroom.
The property comes with its own indoor luxury spa with a 12 meter swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room.
There is also a games room.
It also has a one bedroom lodge, which can be rented out.
