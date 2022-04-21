This nine bedroom home in Newtown Road, Warsash is on the market for £4.35m. It is listed on Zoopla by Manns and Manns.

Hampshire homes for sale: Inside a spectacular £4.35m mansion which has a luxury spa, lodge and games room in Warsash

A SPECTACULAR modern home that comes with its own indoor luxury spa has gone on sale in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:55 am

This nine bedroom home in Newtown Road, Warsash is on the market for £4.35m. It is listed on Zoopla by Manns and Manns.

Built in 2005, the incredible property has since been improved and maintained extensively to the highest of standards and is a beautiful home and successful 'staycation' business.

The property comes with sea views from the second and third floor.

Each bedroom has its own en-suite or nearby access to a bathroom.

The property comes with its own indoor luxury spa with a 12 meter swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room.

There is also a games room.

It also has a one bedroom lodge, which can be rented out.

1. Warsash

2. Warsash

3. Warsash

4. Warsash

