Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created a house price change report using information from the Office for National Statistics.

The report outlines that a number of neighbourhoods in the Portsmouth area have seen a significant increase in house prices over a year period - between 2023 and 2024.

Explore the 8 Portsmouth areas that have seen the biggest increase in property prices between 2023 and 2024:

Landport Landport has seen a 32.8 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £212,500 in 2024 compared to £160,000 in 2023.

Fratton West Fratton West has seen a 30.8 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £212,500 in 2024 compared to £162,500 in 2023.

Cosham North Cosham North has seen a 8.3 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £425,000 in 2024 compared to £392,500 in 2023.