8 Portsmouth neighbourhoods with highest increase in property prices over a year period

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 16:54 BST

Explore the 8 neighbourhoods in Portsmouth where property prices have considerably increased.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created a house price change report using information from the Office for National Statistics.

The report outlines that a number of neighbourhoods in the Portsmouth area have seen a significant increase in house prices over a year period - between 2023 and 2024.

Please note - the images used are for illustration purposes only.

Explore the 8 Portsmouth areas that have seen the biggest increase in property prices between 2023 and 2024:

Landport has seen a 32.8 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £212,500 in 2024 compared to £160,000 in 2023.

1. Landport

Fratton West has seen a 30.8 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £212,500 in 2024 compared to £162,500 in 2023.

2. Fratton West

Cosham North has seen a 8.3 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £425,000 in 2024 compared to £392,500 in 2023.

3. Cosham North

Wymering has seen a 4.8 per cent increase in property prices with the median house price being £230,000 in 2024 compared to £219,500 in 2023.

4. Wymering

