The cost of living is rising and many people think purchasing a house is out of reach, due to initial deposits and keeping up with a mortgage.
But fortunately, there are a number of streets in Portsmouth and the surrounding area where it is cheaper to buy than others.
A home sales company, Property Solvers, have a released a tool where customers can find the cheapest and most expensive streets by entering their postcode.
MORE LIKE THIS: 12 photos show how Kingston prison has been transformed into apartments in Portsmouth, Inside £500,000 home with 'top spec kitchen' and climbing frame in the back garden in Portsmouth
This tracks streets and areas where three or more houses have been sold, using HM Land Registry data from January 2016 to January 2022.
Co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: ‘To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.’
Here are the 9 cheapest streets in Portsmouth and some surrounding locations in Gosport and Waterlooville.
Make sure to click through all the pages to find out which streets and locations are have the least expensive properties.