The cost of living is rising and many people think purchasing a house is out of reach, due to initial deposits and keeping up with a mortgage.

But fortunately, there are a number of streets in Portsmouth and the surrounding area where it is cheaper to buy than others.

A home sales company, Property Solvers, have a released a tool where customers can find the cheapest and most expensive streets by entering their postcode.

This tracks streets and areas where three or more houses have been sold, using HM Land Registry data from January 2016 to January 2022.

Co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: ‘To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.’

Here are the 9 cheapest streets in Portsmouth and some surrounding locations in Gosport and Waterlooville.

Make sure to click through all the pages to find out which streets and locations are have the least expensive properties.

1. Thames Court, Crombie Close, Waterlooville (PO8) - 9 A total of six properties have been sold at Thames Court, in Crombie Close, Waterlooville, between January 2016 and January 2022. The average sale price was £77,333.

2. Homegrove House, Grove Road North, Southsea (PO5) - 8 A total of eight properties have been sold at Homegrove House, in Grove Road North, Southsea, between January 2016 and January 2022. The average sale price was £72,587.

3. Oaklands, Holly Drive, Waterlooville (PO7) - 7 A total of six properties have been sold at Oaklands, in Holly Drive, Waterlooville, between January 2016 and January 2022. The average sale price was £72,500.

4. Home Rose House, Cottage Grove, Southsea (PO5) - 6 A total of 13 properties have been sold at Home Rose House, in Cottage Grove, Southsea, between January 2016 and January 2022. The average sale price was £71,500.