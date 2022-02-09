This four bed semi-detached house in Second Avenue, Farlington is on sale for £500,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Fox & Sons - Portsmouth

Inside £500,000 home with 'top spec kitchen' and climbing frame in the back garden in Portsmouth

A FAMILY home that comes with a climbing frame in the back garden has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 11:13 am

This four bed semi-detached house in Second Avenue, Farlington is on sale for £500,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Fox & Sons - Portsmouth.

This amazing home has been completed to the highest possible standard throughout.

It comes with off street parking, two large reception rooms, top specification modern kitchen with stunning garden views, downstairs utility & cloakroom.

On the first floor your greeted by a large four piece family bathroom, plus two double bedrooms.

On the second floor you are greeted by bedroom four and the impressive master bedroom, en-suite & Juliette balcony over looking the stunning hill views.

The bathroom on the first floor comes with Jacuzzi bath, his and hers sink, W./C, shower unit with glass door, bluetooth speakers, tiled walls and tiled flooring.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Fox & Sons – Portsmouth.

