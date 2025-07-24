This comes after Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company, Spray Vue, published a ‘popular property report’ using data from the the Office for National Statistics.
Note: The amount of properties on the market in these areas should also be taken into account when considering this data.
1. Fratton West
Fratton West is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 14 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google
2. Landport
Landport is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 30 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google
3. Somerstown
Somerstown is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 31 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google
4. Wymering
Wymering is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 35 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google
