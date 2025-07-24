9 of the most unpopular Portsmouth neighbourhoods with lowest sale rates for 2024

Have you ever wondered what neighbourhoods in the city are the least popular with buyers?

The News has put together a gallery highlighting the areas with low property sales for 2024.

This comes after Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company, Spray Vue, published a ‘popular property report’ using data from the the Office for National Statistics.

The data looks at the amount of house sales made between October 2023 and September 2024.

Note: The amount of properties on the market in these areas should also be taken into account when considering this data.

Fratton West is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 14 homes selling in the area in 2024.

1. Fratton West

Fratton West is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 14 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google

Landport is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 30 homes selling in the area in 2024.

2. Landport

Landport is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 30 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google

Somerstown is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 31 homes selling in the area in 2024.

3. Somerstown

Somerstown is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 31 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google

Wymering is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 35 homes selling in the area in 2024.

4. Wymering

Wymering is a neighbourhood in Portsmouth with one of the lowest property sales with 35 homes selling in the area in 2024. | Google

