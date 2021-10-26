9 photos show how Camber Dock has been transformed into luxury homes

The oldest part of Portsmouth Harbour, it used to be a hub of activity.
However it has now been transformed and is far quieter these days.
Maybe you’ve visited the Bridge Tavern for a pint – or even call it your home!
One such property in the area is up for sale right now, but will cost you nearly £1m.
The stunning four bedroom property in Captains Row, Old Portsmouth, is on the market for £950,000.
1. Camber Dock
The Camber Dock from the cathedral bell tower circa 1930. Picture: Paul Costen collection
2. Captains Row, Old Portsmouth
This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000. Look inside the living room.
3. Camber Dock
A collier tied up alongside the Camber dock, a long gone scene at the Camber, Old Portsmouth now. We can also see Nyassa the Bell & Co steam vessel registered in Cowes making her way out to the harbour. Picture: Barry Cox collection
4. Captains Row, Old Portsmouth
This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000. Here is the open plan kitchen.
