This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000.

9 photos show how Camber Dock has been transformed into luxury homes

CAMBER Dock used to be a bustling commercial dock.

The oldest part of Portsmouth Harbour, it used to be a hub of activity.

However it has now been transformed and is far quieter these days.

Maybe you’ve visited the Bridge Tavern for a pint – or even call it your home!

One such property in the area is up for sale right now, but will cost you nearly £1m.

The stunning four bedroom property in Captains Row, Old Portsmouth, is on the market for £950,000.

1. Camber Dock

The Camber Dock from the cathedral bell tower circa 1930. Picture: Paul Costen collection

2. Captains Row, Old Portsmouth

This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000. Look inside the living room.

3. Camber Dock

A collier tied up alongside the Camber dock, a long gone scene at the Camber, Old Portsmouth now. We can also see Nyassa the Bell & Co steam vessel registered in Cowes making her way out to the harbour. Picture: Barry Cox collection

4. Captains Row, Old Portsmouth

This four bedroom terraced home with views over Camber Dock, Old Portsmouth is on sale for £950,000. Here is the open plan kitchen.

