Alverstoke Post Office described as 'very well presented shop' in the 'heart of coastal village' as it hits the market for £349,500

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:46 BST

A Post Office ‘in the heart of the coastal village’ Alverstoke has hit the market.

Alverstoke Post Office, located in Village Road, has gone on the market with a £349,500 price tag.

The listing says: “Mains Post Office in the heart of coastal village neighbouring Gosport town available either freehold as a whole with accommodation above or as a Lease Lock-Up.

“Post Office Income circa £57,000 a year plus high profit retail trade £56,000 last year open 9-5.30 Monday to Friday and 9-2 on Saturday.”

This property is being sold for £349,500 with Humberstones. For more information about this property up for sale, click here.

