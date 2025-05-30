No Man’s Fort is one of the Solent’s most iconic and unique structures built 160 years ago in anticipation of an invasion by the French led by Napoleon III.
The fort, which was on the market for over years alongside its sister Spitbank Fort, sold last year for £1.25m following an auction with Savills.
The two forts, which originally had price tags of more than £4m, remained under the same ownership for 12 years and during that time, they were meticulously restored as boutique retreats.
At the end of last year, it was announced that the new owner of No Man’s Fort, millionaire Edward Ward, was on the hunt for a tenant to operate the site under a leasehold agreement.
Edward previously said: “I know it’s a bit of a risk, given I don’t have any experience in property or hospitality, but with advances in technology like drones and improved energy management, maintaining the fort will only get easier over the next decade.”
But after months of looking for a tenant, Colliers has now confirmed that Ward, who purchased the fort as an ‘impulse buy’, is exploring both leasehold and freehold options with the freehold guide price set at offers over £1.5 million.
The Colliers listing says: “No Man’s Fort offers a huge amount of space. Containing 23 ensuite bedrooms, crew quarters, multiple bars and restaurants and a number of multi-purpose rooms.
“No Man’s Fort offers a ready made venue or huge scope for conversion. It also comes with the benefit of a helipad in place and two landing stages for visitors by sea.”
The listing has also confirmed that ‘planning has been obtained to construct a breakwater and harbour to improve boat visitor access.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.