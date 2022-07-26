The retailer announced the price increase on July 25 in an email to Prime membership holders.

Amazon said the rise in cost is due to ‘increased inflation and operating costs’, and marks the first increase since 2014.

Amazon will increase the price of its Prime membership this year.

Prime members can get free unlimited delivery, entertainment streaming and live sport through the service.

But how much will the subscription cost?

Here’s everything you need to know:

How much will the new Prime membership cost?

The technology giant will increase the price of Prime from £7.99 each month to £8.99 from September 15 for all new UK customers, or on the date of the next renewal for existing customers.

Additionally, annual membership will go up from £79 per year to £95 in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the company said: ‘Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and continues to improve each year.

‘We have increased the number of products available with fast, unlimited Prime delivery, recently added ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery, and have significantly expanded our high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books.

‘With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime.’

The price hike announcement comes just months after streaming platform Netflix increased the cost of its basic and standard subscription plans by £1 per month, while its premium plan was pushed £2 higher, only 18 months after a previous increase.

Over the last few years, Amazon has invested in its streaming service, Prime Video, and has recently spent £750 million in rights and filming costs to The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series, which is launching on the platform in September.

The company is also investing millions into sports rights, having earlier this month secured the rights to show some Champions League matches from 2024, adding to its rights for 20 Premier League games each season.

Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

Customers can cancel their membership, or their free trial to ensure that it doesn’t convert to full membership, at any time.

To do so, members need to:

-Go to Your Amazon Prime Membership

-Select ‘Manage’ and then click ‘Update, Cancel and More’

-From here, simply follow the on-screen instructions.

Paid members who have not placed an order using the benefits of Amazon Prime are eligible for a full refund, and paying members who have only used Amazon Prime delivery benefits may be eligible for a partial refund.