Love Island bosses are reportedly considering a spin-off of the popular show aimed at middle-aged people with ‘normal’ bodies.

The plans involve featuring people in their 40s and 50s who are looking to find love - a big shift from the younger contestants currently featured in the hit ITV2 series.

A new Love Island spin-off is in the works.

Two new seasons of Love Island are already planned for 2023, including a return of the winter edition in South Africa.

The first winter edition of Love Island saw Portsmouth’s Demi Jones come in third place with former partner Luke Mabbott in 2020.

But is there a release date for the new Love Island spin-off and what will it be called?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What will the spin-off be called?

The working title for the Love Island spin-off is ‘Your Mum, My Dad’.

The show will see contestants in their 40s and 50s go on a retreat and be ‘coupled up’ behind the scenes by their children.

This comes after recent fan criticism called for more diverse body types and the regulars on the series are ‘too young’.

Love Island viewers criticised the show’s bosses after Gemma Owen, aged 19, kissed Davide Sanclimenti, aged 27, during a challenge.

One viewer took to social media platform Twitter to share their views on the kiss, tweeting ‘No but the kiss between Gemma and Davide like Luca please open your eyes #LoveIsland.’

Is there a release date?

A release date is yet to be confirmed for the spin-off but it is expected to air in 2023 on ITV.

What has been said about the Love Island spin-off so far?

A source told The Sun: ‘Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.

‘This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.’

Women’s Aid has also confirmed they are talking with Love Island, addressing the backlash over misogynistic and ‘controlling’ behaviour by some of the male islanders.

To Metro, they said: ‘At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

‘This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.

‘We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships.’

The statement came after Gemma was accused by partner Luca Bish of ‘flirting’ with contestant Billy Brown during the Mad Movies episode, despite her insisting she wasn’t ‘entertaining’ the bombshell.

Former contestant Jacques O’Neill was also criticised by viewers for his attitude towards Paige Thorne before he made the decision to leave the villa after struggling to cope with the pressurised environment.