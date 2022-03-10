The two-bedroom property, in Vernon Road, is on sale for offers in the region of £250,000.

It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

This ‘stunning’ home is in the heart of Portsmouth, with easy access to Eastern Road, many local amenities, a west facing garden and is in the ALNS school catchment area.

It has been ‘beautifully refurbished’ recently, and is described as being all ready to move into.

The entrance is bright with white walls and ceilings – with the same decor found throughout the hallways and upstairs.

Its front room has a ‘lovely’ bay window, a fireplace and an ‘attractive’ electric stove.

The property opens to a ‘stunning’ kitchen which can be used as a family dining space.

Modern high gloss white units, built in oven and hob, space for washing machine, dishwasher and a large fridge freezer completes the room.

Access to the conservatory is also available through the room.

It has a downstairs toilet, bar and the rooms opens into the garden.

Two double bedrooms are situated upstairs.

The main room contains contemporary decor with a feature wall, built-in cupboard, and extra room for more furniture.

A Victorian styled toilet and basin and a ‘gorgeous’ double shower fills the bathroom, which is described as a ‘sanctuary’.

An enclosed courtyard style garden is at the rear of the home, with enough space to entertain guests.

More information can be found by calling Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731, or visiting there website here.

